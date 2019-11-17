GLENS FALLS — The Common Council has approved a new four-year police contract, which will contain a 3-percent raise annually and require officers to contribute more toward the cost of health insurance.
The agreement with the Police Benevolent Association takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Councilwoman-At-Large Jane Reid, who served as chairman of the Personal Committee, said the city is satisfied with the agreement, particularly the health insurance changes.
“We have all participants now contributing to dental. We have any new hires contributing at a higher rate to health insurance. And all health insurance contributions across the board went up.”
Dental insurance had previously been paid 100% by the city, according to Reid.
Reid said these increased premium contributions will help because health insurance rates went up 8%.
“We aren’t recouping the full 8%, so we’re working toward holding even,” she said. “We felt it was a win-win.”
Office Desmond Lyons, president of the PBA, said it was the quickest and easiest process he has been involved with, as negotiations took place over three meetings.
“Both sides gave up a little bit. Both sides got a little bit. Everything seemed to go smoothly,” he said.
Employees hired before Dec. 31, 2015 will see their rate increase from 10% to 10.5% in 2020, 11% in 2021, 11.5% in 2022 and 12% in 2023, according to the agreement.
You have free articles remaining.
Workers hired between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2019 will have their contribution rates stay flat at 13% in the first two years of the contract and then increase to 14% in 2022 and 15% in 2023.
Employees hired on or after Jan 1, 2020 will contribute 15% toward the insurance premium in each year of the contract.
In addition, all members will contribute 5% toward the cost of dental insurance. Retirees can also elect to receive dental coverage if they pay the entire premium.
The city is also adding a $500 clothing allowance payable in two $250 installments.
The new agreement brings the starting salary for a patrolman to $41,523. A 20-year veteran officer would earn $68,752. The salary for investigators, sergeants, lieutenants and detectives would increase to be in the range of $63,000 to $75,000, depending on experience.
The new contract also adds a provision that if a police officer is out ill for five consecutive workdays, the police chief or his designee has the right to request doctor’s verification of the illness after the fifth workday.
The agreement also implements a revised evaluation system for officers. The evaluation rates the officers on a scale of below expectations, needs improvement, meets expectations and above expectations in a variety of categories. They include whether the officer: supports the achievement of department goals; has reliable work habits; is able to assess incidents and find solutions; and understands the purpose, objectives, practices and procedures of the department.
Other criteria include whether the officer conducts projects with professionalism and respect, dresses in a professional manner; is able to communicate verbally and in writing to ensure understanding; and shows desire for personal and professional improvement.
The old evaluation system was kind of outdated and this new one is more in line with what would be seen in today’s workplace, according to Lyons.
All other terms of the contract remain the same.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.