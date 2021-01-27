City appoints new director of economic development; Focus will include Glens Falls revitalization initiative

GLENS FALLS — The long-anticipated Downtown Revitalization Initiative took a major step toward completion on Wednesday after the city issued a request for proposals to construct a year-round farmers market along South Street — the centerpiece in a series of state funded projects totaling $10 million.
The request for proposals was issued a day after the Common Council appointed a new director of economic development to replace Ed Bartholomew, who will oversee the completion of the DRI and various other economic development projects taking place throughout the city.
Bartholomew played a pivotal role in the city being awarded the DRI grant in 2016 and oversaw its implementation up until his death last summer.
Jeffrey Flagg, who has served as the city’s sustainability coordinator since 2018, will replace Bartholomew beginning Monday. The full-time position comes with an annual salary of $65,000 as well as an office inside City Hall.
Mayor Dan Hall said Flagg is not only a familiar face, but has the know-how and experience needed to bring the city’s economic development projects to fruition.
“We know him and we know some of the things that he can do,” Hall said. “We need somebody that can take the point. … We just have a lot of projects that Ed had started for the city and we need to move them forward.”
Chief among those projects is the DRI, which was delayed slightly following Bartholomew’s death.
Hall appointed a working group last summer to oversee the project and ensure things stayed on point until a new economic director could be appointed. The working group will continue to work on the various components of the DRI alongside Flagg.
In an interview, Flagg said he would never be able to replace Bartholomew — who also served as the director of EDC Warren County — but noted he was committed to ensuring the city’s prosperity and bringing his predecessor’s vision to fruition.
“I hope to help the mayor and the working group to shepherd the project to completion,” he said.
EDC Warren County is currently being led by Jim Siplon, the former president of Just Water.
During his time as sustainability coordinator, Flagg oversaw numerous projects, including the installation of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, and was most recently responsible for securing funding for LED streetlight conversion, which is expected to save the city thousands annually.
Flagg said the city has been on the right path economically for much of the last decade, but noted the pandemic has complicated matters by threatening the business diversity in the downtown area.
The city must develop a series of short- and long-term strategies in order to ensure businesses have the resources they need to remain viable and that the city can continue to make progress in a post-COVID world, Flagg said.
“I think we need to develop short-, medium- and long-term strategies to handle the variety that small communities like this face,” he said. “We have the obvious immediate problem of COVID and how we respond to that and how we help businesses to sort of stabilize and grow.”
Flagg pointed to another DRI-funded project unveiled last week as a way to help businesses expand and encourage further development.
The Glens Falls Business DRIVE will provide deferred loans to entrepreneurs seeking to open or expand certain for-profit businesses within the downtown area. The program will be funded using $600,000 in DRI funding.
Flagg said it’s vital that the city continue to maintain its character, but must work to ensure development projects are not only economically viable but environmentally sustainable.
State lawmakers in 2019 approved the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which requires the state to reach net-zero carbon emissions from 1990 levels by 2050.
“When you start planning ahead, from an economic perspective, you have to start thinking of what are the best ways we can position ourselves so that people … in five, 10 or 15 years from now don’t say, ‘We got take out our entire heating and air conditioning system because it’s not going to comply with structures of the climate law,” Flagg said.
Still, finishing the city’s current economic development plans will be the immediate goal, he said.
Hall, meanwhile, said the city has already received interest in constructing the market, which is expected to cost $5 million. Proposals are being accepted until March 1 and a contract is expected to be awarded soon after.
Other aspects of the DRI, including an arts trail, infrastructure upgrades and public broadband in parts of downtown, are also expected to go to bid in the coming weeks, Hall said.
The overall project is expected to be completed sometime next year.
“We’re getting there. I would say in the next month, with Jeff’s help, we’ll have most of these things out and working,” Hall said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.