City appoints new director of economic development; Focus will include Glens Falls revitalization initiative

“When you start planning ahead, from an economic perspective, you have to start thinking of what are the best ways we can position ourselves so that people … in five, 10 or 15 years from now don’t say, ‘We got take out our entire heating and air conditioning system because it’s not going to comply with structures of the climate law,” Flagg said.

Still, finishing the city’s current economic development plans will be the immediate goal, he said.

Hall, meanwhile, said the city has already received interest in constructing the market, which is expected to cost $5 million. Proposals are being accepted until March 1 and a contract is expected to be awarded soon after.

Other aspects of the DRI, including an arts trail, infrastructure upgrades and public broadband in parts of downtown, are also expected to go to bid in the coming weeks, Hall said.

The overall project is expected to be completed sometime next year.

“We’re getting there. I would say in the next month, with Jeff’s help, we’ll have most of these things out and working,” Hall said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

