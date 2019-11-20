{{featured_button_text}}
Glens Falls Hospital

Glens Falls Hospital announced earlier this year that it would stop providing outpatient mental health and addiction services but would continue until a new provider was found. Citizen Advocates announced Wednesday their intention to take over the services.

 Kathleen Moore, kmoore@poststar.com

GLENS FALLS — A mental health agency from Malone will take over all of the outpatient behavioral health and addiction services provided by Glens Falls Hospital next spring.

Citizen Advocates announced its plan Wednesday in a news release.

The company received approval from the Warren & Washington Community Services Board, but must still get state approval before it can take over from the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital announced earlier this year that it would stop providing outpatient mental health and addiction services but would continue until a new provider was found.

Citizen Advocates plans to maintain the existing locations of the five outpatient behavioral health clinics and family support services, which serve about 2,200 patients.

The agency also plans to transition the existing workforce to its rolls.

Check back to poststar.com for more details.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

4
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments