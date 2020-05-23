Churches looking to the future online and in pews

Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Lake George also plans to continue its Sunday morning sermons via Zoom, even after the church doors are open.

“It’s a live, real-time connection with people not only from our immediate congregation but from out of state,” said the Rev. Ali Trowbridge, who said "snowbirds" in Florida are also connecting with her on Sunday morning, as well as people from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The church is making sure its Wi-Fi and audiovisual system inside the sanctuary is up to speed and ready to continue via Zoom in the future.

She has created a task force that will tackle the steps and necessary safety precautions the church will need to take when it is allowed to open. She would like to reduce the amount of risk to zero.

Caldwell Presbyterian has to abide by the CDC, the state and guidelines set forth by Presbyterian Church U.S.A.

She’s worried about singing in the enclosed space in her small sanctuary.

“The first thing you do when you gather in church is you sing a song to praise God for the opportunity to be there at all," she said. "And so we’re looking at how to accomplish that in a different way.”