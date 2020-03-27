Churches find new ways to connect

The Rev. Ali Trowbridge isn’t preaching from the pulpit right now.
Her sermons are coming from the study inside her home.
“It’s more of a fireside chat kind of a format than it is a high liturgical worship service,” said Trowbridge, the minister at Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Lake George.
Caldwell Presbyterian Church closed its doors and suspended worship on March 13, before the state demanded people stop attending church due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trowbridge gave her first online sermon using Zoom on March 15.
“Our first Sunday we had 40 participants. And last Sunday we had, we think, 60,” Trowbridge said. “We’ve definitely been able to connect, which has been so important in this time.”
Christians are celebrating Lent right now, and are headed into Holy Week, which ends with Easter on April 12. And the Jewish community will be celebrating Passover April 8 through April 16.
This will be a great disappointment for many Christians, said the Rev. Guy Childs, priest at St. Michael the Archangel in South Glens Falls.
“It’s a very unfortunate time for many, many peoples of faith all throughout this country, if not the world,” Childs said. “And especially when you see that places like the Vatican itself has been closed down. That really tells you the gravity of the situation. That doesn’t happen that often.”
Childs was reluctant and hesitant to try to share his church service on the Internet because he is unfamiliar with the technology, he said.
He used a cellphone and camera and figured out how to do Facebook Live on March 22. Around 25 people tuned in to the unannounced sermon.
“It just seemed that I needed to kind of, if nothing else, take a stab at it,” said Childs, known to most in his Roman Catholic Church as Father Tony.
Often in times of great sorrow, people can flock to their churches to pray together. He was a recently ordained priest in an Albany parish when the September 11 terrorist attacks occurred.
“The churches were mobbed, wall to wall, person to person, cheek to jowl, for several weeks, and that was out of a reaction of people to hold onto something that would give them comfort and support,” he said. “And obviously going to church or having services was a way for them to do that.”
Churches will also be struggling financially, he said, since Holy Week and Easter are two very big collection times.
“For churches, our income is derived from the people’s generosity in the collection every Sunday or every weekend,” Childs said, “and especially with Easter coming up, that’s pretty much the second biggest one of the whole church year, next to the Christmas collection.”
People are looking for hope, said the Rev. Scotty Matthews from the Bolton Community Church, a small church with an aging population in Bolton Landing.
Bolton Community Church tried to use Church Online Platform to broadcast its Sunday service, but so many other churches tried to do the same, causing the system to crash.
“It almost broke the internet,” Matthews said, adding that small churches need to start thinking outside the box and offer a lot more online Bible studies.
The church took its food pantry to the street and laid out food for people to take. People can also call the church and request a bag of food.
“Just because this crisis is going on doesn’t meant that the church stops working,” Matthews said. “It means that the church starts ramping up its services.”
He encourages people to use this quiet time to reconnect with the word of God. This is a time to turn to faith, he said.
“And if they don’t have faith they better find their faith,” he said.
Matthews said he prays the church will be open on Easter, but the church is planning for both a live service and an online service.
With coronavirus news changing daily, Trowbridge said, it’s the church’s responsibility and duty to temporarily give up the luxuries of our lives for a little while for the greater good.
“Whenever it is that we are able to gather again in our sanctuary will be an Easter celebration,” Trowbridge said. “The calendar says April 12 is Easter, and of course it is Easter, but we will make sure the horns blow whatever Sunday it is that we can get back into our regular routine.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
