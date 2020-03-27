Churches find new ways to connect

Childs was reluctant and hesitant to try to share his church service on the Internet because he is unfamiliar with the technology, he said.

He used a cellphone and camera and figured out how to do Facebook Live on March 22. Around 25 people tuned in to the unannounced sermon.

“It just seemed that I needed to kind of, if nothing else, take a stab at it,” said Childs, known to most in his Roman Catholic Church as Father Tony.

Often in times of great sorrow, people can flock to their churches to pray together. He was a recently ordained priest in an Albany parish when the September 11 terrorist attacks occurred.

“The churches were mobbed, wall to wall, person to person, cheek to jowl, for several weeks, and that was out of a reaction of people to hold onto something that would give them comfort and support,” he said. “And obviously going to church or having services was a way for them to do that.”

Churches will also be struggling financially, he said, since Holy Week and Easter are two very big collection times.