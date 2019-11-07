{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — The Trinity United Methodist Church will serve its last public dinner of the year from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 155 Ballard Road.

The menu will include chicken and biscuits with assorted desserts. Dinners cost $10.

Takeouts are available by calling 518-584-9107. The church is accessible.  

