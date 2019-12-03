LAKE GEORGE — The annual Lake George Community Christmas Dinner will again be hosted this year by Caldwell Presbyerian Church.
Free meals will be provided to the public by the Inn at Erlowest and will be served inside the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Canada Street at 4 p.m. on Dec. 25.
Reservations may be made by calling the church at 518-668-2613. Leave a name, phone number and number of people attending, a church organizer advised. Reservations must be made by Dec. 21.
Diners are requested to arrive at the Marriott between 3:30 and 4 p.m.
Parking is available on Canada Street or in the rear parking garage of the hotel. Handicapped accessibility is at the rear entrance.
While everyone is invited, residents who live alone or in small families are especially invited to share dinner and fellowship on Christmas Day, the church member said. Volunteers from the church can provide limited transportation and will deliver meals to homebound residents if necessary.
For more information, call the church at 518-668-2613, Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or leave a message.
