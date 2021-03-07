 Skip to main content
Church offers soup via drive-thru on March 20
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls United Methodist Church at 15 Maplewood Parkway will have its fifth annual Soup-er Saturday drive-thru on Saturday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This fundraiser will be a drive-thru/pick-up luncheon.

The church will be making corn chowder, tomato soup and vegetable beef soup in the church kitchen.

Customers will get three bowls of soup (one of each) plus homemade sourdough bread and dessert.

Soups will be packed and delivered to cars.

The price is $8, and the church is taking pre-orders at 518-793-1152.

