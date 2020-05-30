Church drive-in services are not all that new to the area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais has said he is exploring the feasibility of offering space at Charles R. Wood Park for a number of new uses, including churches to hold drive-in services with social distancing, as the region gradually comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the concept comes to fruition, it will be somewhat of a return to the past.

Outdoor services at drive-in theaters in Lake George were a regular weekly occurrence during the summer tourist seasons of the 1950s and '60s.

“Drive-in worship is especially well suited to vacationers and travelers as it allows them to worship without the uncomfortability of wearing their ‘Sunday best,’” The Post-Star reported on June 30, 1967. “Indeed, the slogan for Sunday services is, ‘Come as you are and worship in your car.’”

The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Glens Falls held weekly drive-in services on Sunday mornings in the summer months from 1950 through 1964, first at the Lake George Drive-In Theatre and later at the Fort George Drive-In Theatre.

“The service … is non-denominational in character and it is open to all who desire to worship God in a unique setting,” The Post-Star reported on July 17, 1954.