Church drive-in services are not all that new to the area

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais has said he is exploring the feasibility of offering space at Charles R. Wood Park for a number of new uses, including churches to hold drive-in services with social distancing, as the region gradually comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the concept comes to fruition, it will be somewhat of a return to the past.
Outdoor services at drive-in theaters in Lake George were a regular weekly occurrence during the summer tourist seasons of the 1950s and '60s.
“Drive-in worship is especially well suited to vacationers and travelers as it allows them to worship without the uncomfortability of wearing their ‘Sunday best,’” The Post-Star reported on June 30, 1967. “Indeed, the slogan for Sunday services is, ‘Come as you are and worship in your car.’”
The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Glens Falls held weekly drive-in services on Sunday mornings in the summer months from 1950 through 1964, first at the Lake George Drive-In Theatre and later at the Fort George Drive-In Theatre.
“The service … is non-denominational in character and it is open to all who desire to worship God in a unique setting,” The Post-Star reported on July 17, 1954.
The local services were started five years before the Rev. Robert Schuller, later a televangelist, began holding church services at a drive-in theater in Orange County, California.
At the local services, parishioners would set up a portable stage in front of the movie screen, and the Rev. Gary E. Germann’s sermon would be broadcast over the drive-in’s sound system.
“All the essential elements of a church service are in evidence in this unique location, and the decorated platform in front of the screen affords a suitable pulpit for the pastor,” The Glens Falls Times reported on July 8, 1950.
Song sheets would be provided to sing along in cars to pre-recorded hymns sung by the church choir.
“Rev. Germann recalls that it wasn’t fantastically successful financially, but that wasn’t the point. It was a tremendous opportunity for people who wouldn’t ordinarily go to church,” The Post-Star reported on July 21, 1984.
The church discontinued the services in 1965 because church trustees felt that it took much time away from Germann ministering to the regular congregation.
After a two-year gap, the Rev. Edward Underwood, pastor of Queensbury Community Methodist Church, and the Rev. George F. Miller, director of youth work and camping for the Methodist Troy Conference, restarted the summer drive-in services as an interdenominational ministry in collaboration with the Adirondack Ministerial Fellowship.
In 1971, a group affiliated with Teen Challenge, an evangelical addiction recovery program, held summer drive-in services at Lake George.
Decades before, in the 1920s and earlier, weekly ecumenical Sunday evening outdoor services were held in summer months at Crandall Park in Glens Falls, with a different local or guest pastor preaching each week.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.