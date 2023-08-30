HUDSON FALLS – Charles “Chuck” Schumer, D-NY, dropped by the Strand theater in Hudson Falls Monday to see how renovations of the 100-year-old building where fairing.

The senator may not have had the old vaudeville stage in mind when he championed the “Save Our Stages Act,” which extended pandemic relief funds to shuttered venues across the country, but the effects of those grants have been felt by the theater and the community all the same.

The “Save Our Stages Act” extended the “Shuttered Venue Operators Grant,” which provided $2 billion in emergency funds to eligible event venues during the pandemic. It was administered by the Small Business Administration and aimed to provide money to pay acts to perform and stream online, even if no one could sit in the audience.

“People don’t realize that,” Schumer said of the impact art has on a community. “They say, ‘Ahh, the arts, it’s frivolous.’ It’s not. It’s an economic engine.”

Jonathan Newell, executive director of Hudson River Music Hall Productions, which owns the Strand, said the theater received around $150,000 from the program as a whole. The funding it received throughout the pandemic helped to keep the show going, as social distancing restrictions killed ticket sales.

“We streamed 113 shows during the lock down,” he said. “That funding, it kept us open. We didn’t have to shut our doors for a year, or 10 months of whatever it was. We could keep doing our activities.”

Since work began in 2016 to restore the Strand to its former glory, its programs and offerings have become more robust, as well as the acts it brings in.

Newell said most of the heavy lifting is complete on the work, but odds and ends still need to be done. The big push now is programing and community engagement.

Boasting the likes of Ace Frehley, from KISS; Martin Barre, from Jethro Tull; and Don Felder from The Eagles, Newell said the theater helps to keep the surrounding restaurants and hotels well-stocked with patrons.

“When people know Don Felder’s coming, they’ll make reservations two months ahead of time,” Newell said while speaking with Schumer. “So we know it’s working, we know more businesses are coming in to the community.”

Amid quizzing members of his staff on the lyrics and artists of classic rock, Schumer seemed to genuinely marvel at the small, but mighty community theater.

“It’s beautiful, this is what makes the job fulfilling,” he said. “You work hard, you help out, and then you can see the effect. And look, it’s having an effect not just on this great theater, but on all of downtown and the surrounding community.”