EASTON — Just inside and to the right of the Ag Center at the Washington County Fair is Sarah the Cheese Lady, carving long deep yellow strands of cheese from a 40-pound block. Using what look like traditional sculpting tools, she pulls and digs into the cheese as a silo and barn roof emerge from the block.
By the time she is finished with her first creation of this year’s fair, an intricate and edible piece of art will be added to her lengthy list of cheese sculptures.
“I’ve been doing this full-time for 17 years,” said Sarah Kaufmann.
She stops to explain to a young boy how she does it, impressing him with stories about some of her biggest sculptures, like the one she recently made from a 4,000-pound block of cheese. She has made the Guinness Book of World Records with the world’s largest cheese sculpture at 925 pounds.
Kauffman and her husband, Bill Parry, have been on the road, making stops at agricultural fairs across the country and they will be at the Washington County Fair all week.
“Let’s see, I’m here for six days and I’ve got lots of cheese, so I’ll make at least six or seven,” she said on Tuesday. “I’m building a cake for Cabot, it’s their 100th anniversary. On the bottom layer I want to have cows parading around. I think I will make an egg basket. Sometimes people will say, 'do this,' or 'make a tractor,' so I will do that.”
As Kaufmann sculpts, she fills bags with the carved-away cheese. Those go to to the fair volunteers and workers for snacks.
“They use the cheese to make mac and cheese for the 4-H kids,” she said.
Her husband said she went to school for commercial art and worked for several clients, including the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Association.
Much of her work comes from agricultural events, but she has also sculpted for musicians and music festivals.
“I’ve done sculptures for Ariana Grande, John Meyer and Pentatonix to name a few,” she said.
Kaufmann and Parry will be taking a break after the Washington County Fair.
“We’re heading to Vermont and Cape Cod for a bit of vacation time,” she said.
