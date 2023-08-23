Glens Falls City School District has a goal for the upcoming school year to address high absenteeism rates that have largely stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chronic absenteeism has doubled nationally since the pandemic, and Glens Falls schools have seen it first-hand. Eighteen missed school days, or 10% of the year, qualifies a student as chronically absent. Overall, the district has 26% or 493 students who are chronically absent.

Superintendent of School’s Krislynn Dengler said the district has worked through trainings to address the issue.

During a Wellness, Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity presentation, she said the Capital Area School Development Association worked with the district’s administrators along with Common Thread Consulting which provides anti-racist training, coaching, and support to school districts.

The training led to a three-step goal for the district: connect, create, and belong.

“One of the things we dug into is why students might be chronically absent is about belonging and not having a connection. One of our big goals this year in each building is to create partnerships of adults in the building with children,” Dengler said.

In the training, the administrators discussed how two student might feel entering a crowded auditorium if there were only two seats left together. The space might be physically available to the students, but they might not find it comfortable. In a way, that is how students see returning to the classroom after COVID.

The district’s leadership team did the training as well and agreed that students need to feel connected, and the leaders realized they are responsible for setting the conditions to develop trust, and they need to build their community connections.

“We’re excited to try to reach out and partner with families and other adults in the district that don’t work for the school currently to help us do the work and leverage their ability to help us connect with families that might not always feel comfortable in coming to the school,” she said.

Multi-Tiered Support Services Director Kristy Moore touched on the work put in to address students not meeting the district’s goals. She also attended the Glens Falls Common Council meeting on Tuesday evening in effort to work with the city on the issue.

“You have to look at attendance as a symptom. It’s telling us something, it’s telling us something our student’s need, and it’s telling us we need to take the time and listen and dig a bit deeper,” she said.

Moore said chronic absenteeism goes beyond the absent student and impacts classmates as well as the teacher’s instruction plans. Although the issue appears daunting, she said it’s solvable.

“We definitely made progress as a district last year and with all the plans we have in place for this year, I’m confident we are going to accelerate that process,” Moore said.