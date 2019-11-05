GLENS FALLS — The Christmas Shoppe at the First Baptist Thrift Shoppe, Maple Street, will open from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The Christmas Shoppe will be open from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays until Nov. 23.
