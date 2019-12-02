LAKE GEORGE — Adirondack Christkindlmarkt is back for its second year, with more activities, including horse-drawn carriages, boat rides and children’s activities in a tepee tent.
The event will take place Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons. It is a partnership between the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention Visitors Bureau and the Adirondack Folk School and will feature over 50 vendors, music, food and other activities.
There will be free horse-drawn carriage rides on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s activities will take place in a tepee tent courtesy of Events in a Tent. There will also be costumed characters including Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Spruce the Mouse.
Boat rides with Santa will take place on The Mohican and depart at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Adult tickets are $2, children 4 to 11 are $10 and children 3 and under are free.
Kristen Hanifin, sales director for Lake George Regional CVB, said the chamber wanted to create an event that would draw more year-round tourists to the area. The goal was to create the look and feel of a European Christmas market, but make sure the event retained the flavor of the Adirondacks.
“In Europe, Christkindlmarkts date back centuries, and these events draw thousands of tourists each year to towns and cities across Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France,” Hanifin said in a news release. “Our goal has always been to create an exciting signature event for Warren County, which would positively contribute to the local economy in the winter, increase room nights at hotels, enhance regional business sales, and keep locals employed, all while highlighting local products and artisans from around the Adirondacks.”
Scott Hayden, executive director of the Adirondack Folk School, said he is thrilled that the school is participating in the event as it looks ahead to its 10th anniversary in 2020.
“Last year, we had a number of our artisans participate in the inaugural Adirondack Christkindlmarkt and the sales they made that weekend were some of the best all year,” Hayden said in a news release.
They are also cross-promoting the event with other holiday events such as Hometown Holidays in Glens Falls and Hudson Falls, the Queensbury Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting, Christmas in Warrensburg and Christmas in the Country in Washington County.
For up-to-date event information, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ADKChristkindlmarkt/.
