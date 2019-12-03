SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Dozens of tenants who hung Christmas lights this weekend found themselves in trouble with their landlord.
They were all given handwritten “lease violations” for decorating the outside of their apartments at Sisson Reserve, a low-income apartment complex on Stonehill Drive that was supported by federal tax credits when it was built in 2013.
Until now, Christmas lights have always adorned the townhouses. This weekend, the lights were abruptly banned.
After one resident went to Facebook to appeal for support, the Rochester-based corporate office backed down — a little.
As of Tuesday afternoon, tenants were allowed to hang lights around their doors and windows. No other decorations, including lights on their porches, would be allowed.
“We’re just trying to not be ‘Bah, humbug,’” said Kathryn Bryan, senior vice president of property management for PathStone, which owns the complex. “We’re just saying, ‘Be respectful of neighbors.’”
Last Christmas, some tenants complained that their neighbors set up light projectors, which shone through their windows, Bryan said. And then there were more complaints at Halloween, regarding light projectors and other decorations.
“Some of those went a little too far. We had complaints from some residents,” Bryan said.
So the manager of the complex decided to create a new rule and ban Christmas lights.
“You can attach lights to the inside windowsill in your apartment by removable means (no nails, tacks, screws, etc.). No lights outside,” management wrote in a letter that was taped to the doors of every decorated apartment.
The letter said that each resident who put up lights had committed a “lease violation,” but Bryan said no tenant has been punished.
“No one has received any lease violations because of this,” Bryan said.
She took action after she saw the Facebook campaign that tenant Heidi Jennings started.
“It just got out of control,” Bryan said. “I saw that and, wow!”
The post got 233 shares and 98 comments in less than two days. That’s when Bryan decided to call her manager and work out a compromise.
Many tenants were putting up lights Tuesday, not knowing that neighbors received violation letters on Saturday. At the same time, other tenants were taking their lights down. Management plans to send a letter to all tenants by the end of the day, outlining the new rules: Lights are allowed around doors and windows, but nowhere else.
Even those who do not have a shared porch cannot put lights on the porch itself. That’s because those with shared porches wouldn’t be able to decorate the entire porch, Bryan said.
“It’s to be fair and consistent,” she said.
Jennings questioned why tenants who share a porch couldn’t just agree on decorations, or stick to their side.
“Yes, they’re shared porches, but that’s why you have half,” she said.
She also questioned why the new no-lights rule wasn’t in her lease, which she signed on Nov. 1. It specified that she could not hang towels over the windowsill, but was silent on the topic of decorations.
“If they adopted new rules, it should be in the lease,” she said.
When she asked why she was receiving a lease violation, management told her the lights were a fire hazard.
“There are so many contradictory reasons,” she said.
She agreed the projectors could be a problem.
“So why not just nicely say not to use those?” she asked.
Last year, the rental office was decorated inside and out, she added.
She wants the apartment complex to be lit up for Christmas.
“It’s not all income-restricted, but mostly. There are a lot of single parents. They have little ones,” she said. “One of the parents said her children don’t believe Santa will come if they don’t put lights up, because he can’t see the house.”
