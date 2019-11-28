GLENS FALLS — The 16th annual Christmas Eve Road march to honor deployed servicemen and servicewomen will take place again this year on the morning of Dec. 24.
The march will start at Cool Insuring Arena at 9 a.m.
The 4-mile route goes north on Glen Street, takes a right onto Garrison Road, then another right on Bay Street and proceeds south back to the arena.
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Coon, a former Army recruiter, founded the march when soldiers stationed at the Glens Falls armory were coming home from Iraq around New Year’s Day. He wanted to show support for the deployed men and women who cannot be home for the holidays.
“It’s nice to know that you can come out and show those who won’t be home that you remember them,” he said.
There is no advance sign-up required and everyone is welcome to march, including soldiers from any branch of the military, veterans, family members and civilians. Participants are encouraged to bring an American flag to carry during the march, and soldiers are encouraged to march carrying their unit guidons, according to a news release.
Coon said people especially enjoy getting to meet the veterans.
“It’s really touching to try to talk to as many of those people as you can to realize that we’re all lucky to be here and be so well-protected in America,” he said.
Coon said veterans do not necessarily have to march if they are unable. The Warren County Veterans Services Agency will have a van for people to ride. They can sit in the Cool Insuring Arena or meet the marchers at around the halfway point.
“There’s a large crowd gathered there that cheers everybody on,” he said.
Care package items will be collected at the arena to be sent to deployed service members. For more information, contact Julie Coon at 518-378-9518.
Additional information is available by visiting the Facebook page at “SFC Coon’s Christmas Eve Road March," or by contacting Coon at 518-542-4276, or by sending an email to sfccoon@gmail.com.
