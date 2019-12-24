Christmas Eve Road March honors troops

GLENS FALLS — The Christmas Eve Road March is an event not only attended by families but by people who feel like family.
“When you are in the military you are part of a larger family group. That family group looks after each other,” said retired Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Coon, who founded the event in 2004.
Coon recalled the march’s humble beginnings with only about a dozen participants, compared with at least 1,000 who were at Tuesday’s event.
Coon was wearing five dog tags during the march.
“These are for the five soldiers that I enlisted that are deceased,” he said.
The event began with some remarks at Cool Insuring Arena, then participants walked the 4 miles up Glen Street, turned right onto Garrison Road, then right on Bay Street and proceeded south back to the arena.
Army veteran Mike Ryder of Queensbury received special recognition for having the largest contingent present, including family members who are serving in the Navy, Air Force and Marines.
“We wanted to show support for him and his cause and all the servicemen and women around the world,” Ryder said, referring to Coon.
Cyndi Owen of Rock City Falls was part of the Patriot Guard Riders who posted the colors outside Cool Insuring Arena as participants gathered at the start of the march.
“It's a really warm Christmas feeling for us and pleasure to honor those who are fighting for our country,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Owen added the event has special meeting this year, because she has a friend who will soon deploy to Kuwait.
The Valenzas from Queensbury received special recognition because the entire family is being deployed to Kuwait after the holidays — husband and wife, Will and Julie, daughter Camille and son Andrew. Oldest son Mitchell is deployed in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan.
Coon also recognized Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, who has participated since the second march, by making her an honorary soldier.
Some members of the military marched with heavy backpacks. The heaviest was Ron Hanson’s at 101.1 pounds. Christine Garbien had the heaviest backpack amount among women at 35.8 pounds.
Hope Rosati, whose family owns Weller’s Auto Parts, was also recognized for raising $1,800 through their Pennies for Postage campaign to help pay for letters to servicemen and women.
Michael Hoag, junior vice commander of the state Veterans of Foreign Wars, said it was “awesome” to see some many people participating.
Among those marching was Carrie Farley of East Greenbush, whose son, Derek John Farley, was killed in 2010 in Afghanistan.
“It’s amazing that people remember those people that are still working over there,” she said.
Gabby Ovitt of Hudson Falls and her mother, Cecilia Tougas, were marching.
“It’s good because it shows we care for vets,” Ovitt said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.