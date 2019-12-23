Christmas Eve March set for Tuesday

GLENS FALLS — The 16th annual Christmas Eve Road march to honor deployed servicemen and servicewomen will take place on Tuesday.

The march will start at Cool Insuring Arena at 9 a.m.

The 4-mile route goes north on Glen Street, takes a right onto Garrison Road, then another right on Bay Street and proceeds south back to the arena.

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Coon, a former Army recruiter, founded the march when soldiers stationed at the Glens Falls armory were coming home from Iraq around New Year’s Day. He wanted to show support for the deployed men and women who cannot be home for the holidays.

Care package items will be collected at the arena to be sent to deployed service members. For more information, contact Julie Coon at 518-378-9518.

Additional information is available by visiting the Facebook page at “SFC Coon’s Christmas Eve Road March,” or by contacting Coon at 518-542-4276, or by sending an email to sfccoon@gmail.com.

