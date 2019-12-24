Christmas Eve March honors troops

GLENS FALLS — The Christmas Eve Road March is an event not only attended by families but by people who feel like family.

“When you are in the military you are part of a larger family group. That family group looks after each other,” said retired Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Coon, who founded the event in 2004.

Coon recalled the march’s humble beginnings with only about a dozen participants, compared with at least 1,000 who were at Tuesday’s event.

Coon was wearing five dog tags during the march.

“These are for the five soldiers that I enlisted that are deceased,” he said.

The event began with some remarks at Cool Insuring Arena, then participants walked the 4 miles up Glen Street, turned right onto Garrison Road, then right on Bay Street and proceeded south back to the arena.

Army veteran Mike Ryder of Queensbury received special recognition for having the largest contingent present, including family members who are serving in the Navy, Air Force and Marines.

“We wanted to show support for him and his cause and all the servicemen and women around the world,” Ryder said, referring to Coon.