Christkindlmarkt relocating to Glens Falls this year

GLENS FALLS — Christkindlmarkt, which was last held in the area at Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, is moving to Glens Falls City Park this year, with vendors, live music, activities and food and drink.

The event will take place in heated tents in City Park on Friday, Dec. 3, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A Christkindlmarkt is a European-style Christmas festival, combining cultural traditions, entertainment and local flavor.

“We are thrilled to host this event,” says Nancy Turner, event committee chair and board member of the Glens Falls Collaborative, in a news release. "It’s a huge win for Glens Falls to be able to welcome the visitors who will be enjoying this event, many of whom will be experiencing our city for the first time.”

The annual downtown tree-lighting will take place on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Dan Hall and Santa Claus will light the tree.

The annual Hometown Holidays event continues from there, with Adirondack Ballet Theater performing excerpts from "The Nutcracker" ballet in front of the Charles R. Wood Theater after the tree-lighting. The Bolton Dance School will dance on Glen Street in front of J. Reid Menswear from 7 to 8 p.m. that evening.

Sax-o-Claus and his elf will roam the streets and entertain, and wagon rides will be provided by Circle B Ranch. The World Awareness Children's Museum will offer activities for children in City Park.

A mailbox for letters to Santa will appear in front of City Hall on Dec. 3. Families are invited to drop their letters to Santa in the mailbox and they will be delivered to Santa at the North Pole.

Santa Claus will parade around the city on Sunday, Nov. 28, beginning at 5 p.m. Santa will travel on a flatbed truck donated by Falls Farm & Garden and will be accompanied by DJ Mike DuBray, who will be playing holiday music. A map showing Santa’s parade route will be posted on the Glens Falls Collaborative’s website: www.glensfallscollaborative.com and children are encouraged to come outside and wave to Santa, organizers said.

