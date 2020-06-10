Christkindlmarkt canceled as Lake George wrestles with pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE GEORGE — Adirondack Christkindlmarkt has been canceled for 2020 — another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day outdoor Christmas festival was held at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons during the last two Decembers. The event was created by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention Visitors Bureau as a way to draw visitors to the area in the off season.

The event was modeled on a European Christmas market with artisans and was run by the Adirondack Folk School. There were other activities, including horse-drawn carriage rides and children’s activities.

Kristen Hanifin, director of the Lake George Convention Visitors Bureau, said that even though it may seem soon to cancel, she believes it would be difficult to pull off a cost-effective event.

“We’re already behind the eight ball with sponsors and given the fact that money is so tight out there, it’s not going to be possible to raise the money to cover those costs again,” she said Tuesday at Warren County Occupancy Tax Committee.

Sanitation and cleaning expenses would have increased for the festival, which drew more than 4,000 people to Lake George.