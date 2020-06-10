Christkindlmarkt canceled as Lake George wrestles with pandemic

LAKE GEORGE — Adirondack Christkindlmarkt has been canceled for 2020 — another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-day outdoor Christmas festival was held at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons during the last two Decembers. The event was created by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention Visitors Bureau as a way to draw visitors to the area in the off season.
The event was modeled on a European Christmas market with artisans and was run by the Adirondack Folk School. There were other activities, including horse-drawn carriage rides and children’s activities.
Kristen Hanifin, director of the Lake George Convention Visitors Bureau, said that even though it may seem soon to cancel, she believes it would be difficult to pull off a cost-effective event.
“We’re already behind the eight ball with sponsors and given the fact that money is so tight out there, it’s not going to be possible to raise the money to cover those costs again,” she said Tuesday at Warren County Occupancy Tax Committee.
Sanitation and cleaning expenses would have increased for the festival, which drew more than 4,000 people to Lake George.
“The best overall decision for this event would be to push it to 2021,” she said.
“While we’re sad not being able to do it this year, we believe it’s the right decision overall,” she said.
Hanifin was appearing before the committee, meeting virtually through the Zoom platform, because she was looking for additional county occupancy tax funds to cover an outstanding $8,800 bill.
Adirondack Folk School Executive Director Scott Hayden said renting the tent for the event was very expensive, with a bill that came to about $60,000. He said that is another reason for the decision to cancel this year.
Hayden said organizers rented a bigger tent in 2020 because of the number of vendors. The revenue stayed roughly flat.
The increased size, plus the increased costs for heating during the subzero temperatures of the festival, led to the overrun, Hanifin said.
“The sponsorships we hoped for did not come through,” she said.
Supervisors discussed the county buying a tent that could be rented out for these events.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said Village Mayor Robert Blais are looking into that idea.
The committee approved sending the request to the full board.
Christkindlmarkt joins a long list of events that have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus. They include the Iroquois Volleyball Tournament, PrimeTime Lacrosse and Adirondack Triathlon.
County officials said the cancellations mean the county will be saving $70,000 on bed tax money that would have gone to those events.
Other events have moved their dates. The Adirondack Wine and Food Festival, originally scheduled for June, has been moved to Sept. 26-27. Americade, which would have taken place last week, has been moved to July 21-25.
Other events are taking place as scheduled, such as the Adirondack Nationals Car show from Sept. 10-13 and the Adirondack Balloon Festival from Sept. 17-20.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.