QUEENSBURY — Queensbury chiropractor Jeffrey Sawyer was found not guilty late Wednesday of harassment for allegations he had unwanted sexual contact with a teenage patient.
Sawyer hugged family members after town Justice Eric Schwenker announced his verdict early Wednesday evening, following a daylong trial. Sawyer had no comment afterward, but his lawyer, Cheryl Coleman, said he was grateful and relieved.
Schwenker found insufficient evidence to support the noncriminal second-degree harassment charge that Warren County prosecutors filed, after Coleman pointed to numerous inconsistencies in the testimony and prior statements of the teenage patient.
The verdict came despite the 19-year-old woman's testimony that Sawyer fondled her buttocks and genitalia and kissed her during an examination last year.
The teen told Schwenker that Jeffrey Sawyer made her feel "uncomfortable" with questions about her dating and social life in the weeks before he ended an examination with sexual contact that she did not welcome.
(Her name is being withheld because she has alleged she was the victim of a sex offense.)
She said she "froze" as Sawyer kissed her, put his hands down the back of her pants and fondled her genitalia through her clothes as an exam ended at his then-office in Queensbury on Jan. 4, 2018. She was 17 at the time.
"I froze. I didn't know what to do. I'd never been touched like that," she testified.
Sawyer, 34, did not testify.
Coleman said in her opening statement that Sawyer "unequivocally denies any of the alleged conduct took place."
She also pointed out that the teen's testimony was different Wednesday in some details of what occurred during and after the alleged incident than when she was interviewed by police in March 2018. She gave different descriptions about the purported kiss and buttock-fondling, Coleman said.
"She has said many different things to different people at different times," Coleman said.
A former receptionist for Sawyer testified in his defense that she believed the teen "had a crush on him," and that the girl's family had run up an unpaid bill of over $1,000 at one point.
Sawyer was originally charged with misdemeanor sexual abuse, but the Warren County District Attorney's Office dropped that charge in recent days and filed a lesser, noncriminal count of second-degree harassment instead. There was no explanation given of why that decision was made.
Harassment is punishable by up to 15 days in jail and a $250 fine.
The harassment charge alleges Sawyer had contact with the girl that was "intended to harass, annoy or alarm" the girl, requirements that Coleman seemed to harp on during Wednesday's proceedings.
Coleman asked for the charge to be dismissed, because she believed the evidence did not show that occurred, but Warren County assistant district attorneys Rebecca Nealon and Avi Goldstein said Sawyer's actions met the requirements for the charge.
Sawyer is still a licensed chiropractor, but faces potential discipline by the state Office of Professions, regardless of the outcome of the case. A representative of an unspecified state agency was in court Wednesday during testimony.
Sawyer was charged in March 2018.
Shortly after his arrest, a second young female patient of Sawyer’s came forward to claim she stopped seeing him for chiropractic care because of questions he asked about her sex life and personal life that made her feel “uncomfortable.” She said news accounts she read about the teen who accused Sawyer reported the same conversation took place beforehand.
The 22-year-old claimed, in a sworn deposition, that he “constantly asked me about having a boyfriend.”
The woman did not testify Wednesday, however.
