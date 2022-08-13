CHIPS and Science Act seen as economic boost for Saratoga County region, upstate

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, said it’s the high-tech equivalent of the building of the Erie Canal.

“That same DNA — that same progressive spirit — we’re building on that,” he said, referring to the CHIPS and Science Act, legislation President Joe Biden signed on Tuesday to incentivize expansion of domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Government and economic development officials said the legislation will bring more computer chip manufacturing jobs to Saratoga County, and increased development, in general, to the region.

“This bill means lowering costs for families, strengthening our national security, and bringing manufacturing back to upstate New York,“ said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., who spearheaded the legislation, in a news release.

The United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters training center at Tech Meadows Business Park, off Exit 18 in Queensbury, will see an influx of new interest in training for jobs in the computer chip industry, said Larry Bulman, a union international general officer.

“The guys back here (in Queensbury) are going to certainly ramp up training,” said Bulman, who splits his time between Annapolis, Maryland, and South Glens Falls.

“The living-wage jobs that this will create for people in the region will be tremendous,” he said.

Bulman said the local union will be starting to train a second generation of computer chip workers, as many of the current workers, now in their 30s, were in high school when the GlobalFoundries plant in Malta was built in 2009.

Already, Tonko said, Qualcomm, which specializes in the mobile phone industry, announced on Aug. 8 an agreement to buy an additional $4.2 billion of computer chips from the GlobalFoundries plant. It will increase its purchase commitment to $7.4 billion of product by 2028.

The contract will support GlobalFoundries’ planned construction of a second factory at Malta, which will specialize in manufacturing computer chips for the automotive and defense industries.

One-third of computer chip manufacturing is for the automotive industry, and a shortage of computer chips has contributed to the delay in new vehicle production, Tonko said.

Increased domestic manufacturing will alleviate production backlogs of myriad products that have been delayed because of a shortage of computer chips, said Liza Ochsendorf, director of Warren County Employment & Training.

“It won’t be immediate, but it will happen in time,” she said.

Regional impact

Increased computer chip manufacturing in Saratoga County will spin off secondary housing, retail, tourism and related manufacturing development in Warren and Washington counties, local economic development officials said.

“I’m certain that continued expansion will be felt here,” said Jim Siplon, president and chief executive officer of EDC Warren County.

Canalside Energy Park in Fort Edward has space to house new companies that would locate in the region to supply materials and services to Saratoga County computer chip manufacturers, said Laura Oswald, economic development director for Washington County.

“In Washington County, in particular, we have a site,” she said.

The region has a shortage of skilled workers for computer chip manufacturing, which in one respect is a drawback, she said.

But, in another respect, it is an advantage, she continued, because it will attract skilled workers from elsewhere to relocate here, buy houses, and spend their paychecks locally.

Schumer said the legislation increases the chances that Albany Nanotech will be selected as the location for a national semiconductor technology center, a planned public/private research partnership.

“Given the major research and development facility already in place … Albany is the ideal location for the new NSTC,” Schumer said.

The legislation, which totals about $280 billion in federal spending, provides $52 billion of subsidies and tax credits for the semi-conductor industry.

The impact of the legislation will be evident quickly, as the subsidies are to be spent over the net five years, said Bulman, the union leader.

Other initiatives

The $52 billion includes $39 billion for a new “CHIPS for America Fund” to provide federal incentives to build, expand or modernize domestic facilities and equipment for semiconductor fabrication, assembly, testing, advanced packaging, or research and development, according to Schumer’s office.

The legislation also establishes a new federal tax credit to encourage private investment in computer chip manufacturing facilities and equipment.

Another $2 billion is for a fund for computer chips for the defense industry, $1.5 billion for innovation in 5G wireless and mobile broadband applications, and $2 billion for small and medium-sized manufacturers.

Tonko said that legislation he introduced to direct the Department of Energy to establish research centers in the emerging field of “microelectronics” — small computer chips used in applications such as controlling electricity — was wrapped into the CHIPS and Science Act.

Another $10 billion is to develop or strengthen regional “technology hubs” — clusters of computer chip and related employers.

“We already are a technology cluster,” said Oswald, the Washington County economic development director.

Another $13 billion is for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education programs to prepare and train workers for high-tech careers.

“We can fight for the jobs … but without the workforce they won’t come,” Tonko said.

Details of how the education funding will be used are still being worked out, but local officials are urging that high school and community college training programs be a priority, said Ochsendorf, of Warren County Employment & Training.

Stefanik votes 'no'

The legislation passed the evenly divided Senate, 64-43, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., among those supporting it.

The legislation passed the House 243-187, with 24 Republican House member voting in favor.

Among New York Republicans, John Katko of Camillus and Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park, who are both retiring at the end of the year, voted in favor.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she was a co-sponsor of an earlier House version of the legislation, but voted against the Senate version because the cost was too high and because it did not include adequate protections to prevent federal funding from being used to benefit China.

“As the first co-sponsor and the first New York House member to support the original CHIPS Bill, written specifically to support and strengthen the U.S. semiconductor industry, it is unconscionable that Democrat Chuck Schumer would balloon this bill to $287 billion, weaken its guardrails to allow taxpayer dollars to flow to China, and tie it to Senate Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spend inflation bill filled with painful tax hikes on hardworking families,” Stefanik said in a statement.

Schumer spokeswoman Allison Biasotti disputed Stefanik’s comments.

“The bottom line is that the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Bill will help address inflation to provide lower costs for families, strengthen our national security, and make sure that semiconductors, 5G and more are made in places like Saratoga County and not Shanghai; Canton, New York and not Canton, China,” she said in a statement. “That is why China lobbied hard against this bill, and why Senator Schumer fought to get it done, alongside Republicans in the House and Senate, to make sure the future of technology is made here in upstate New York.”

The New York Times reported on Aug. 3 that the legislation prohibits companies that receive funding from making new investments in China for 10 years, unless it is for low-tech computer chips to be sold for use in local Chinese markets.

The legislation provides the U.S. Department of Commerce with authority to review the activities of companies that receive funding, and requires companies found to violate terms of the legislation to return federal funding.