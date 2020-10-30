 Skip to main content
Children treat nursing home residents to costume parade
When children went trick-or-treating at the Glens Falls Center nursing home last year, residents enjoyed it, and on Friday the invitation was extended again but with distancing rules applied.

Organizer Nicole Enny-Tully said she was reminded of last year's visit on Facebook, so she decided to try to organize a pandemic-friendly tour of the outside of the facility.

Marjo Natale, activity director at the center, said employees dressed up on Friday also.

But, she said, "the kids bring something so different. Anyway they can be entertained and have a little bit of fun is great." 

