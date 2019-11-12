GLENS FALLS — An average of 26 children a month have been transferred from Glens Falls Hospital to Albany Medical Center because Glens Falls changed its policy on overnight pediatric care.
Glens Falls Hospital has closed its children’s unit and now sends most children to Albany Medical Center if they need overnight care. Some children who have surgery at the hospital can stay overnight if they have complications requiring hospitalization. But children who arrive at the Emergency Department who cannot be treated as outpatients are transferred to Albany Medical Center.
In total, 262 children have been transferred so far this year, according to Albany Medical Center records.
Glens Falls Hospital did not announce its new policy and was advertising its children’s unit on its website until recently. Technically, that unit closed several years ago, but the hospital continued to take care of some children overnight until this year, hospital officials said.
The change took parents by surprise. Some said they would have driven to Albany Medical Center directly rather than paying for an ambulance. Others said they felt care was delayed because the child had to be transferred first. Some said they felt the transfer was unnecessary. They detailed their experiences to a Post-Star reporter on Facebook in response to a story in Tuesday’s paper about the children’s unit.
One mother brought her 3-month-old to the Emergency Department with croup. After the infant was treated, the doctor wanted to keep the baby overnight for observation. Because that was not possible in Glens Falls anymore, the infant had to be transferred to Albany Med.
Another mother found out at 1 a.m. that her child had to be transferred. She has four other children. Setting up caregivers in the middle of the night while she headed to Albany was not easy, she said.
Several mothers said they would have gone directly to Albany Med, even though Glens Falls Hospital is nearby, if they had known.
Glens Falls Hospital provides “wonderful care,” Molly Mattison said. But after waiting in the Emergency Department, she found out that her child could not get overnight care.
“The hospital needs to do a better job of communicating and being transparent with the community so that we can make informed decisions about our health,” Mattison said. “It would have been different if we knew that Glens Falls Hospital didn’t have a children’s wing anymore, instead of finding out once we were in the emergency room and requiring ambulance transport to Albany Medical Center.”
Dr. Howard Fritz, Glens Falls Hospital’s chief medical officer, defended the hospital.
He said in a letter that the hospital had “0 to 2” patients in its children’s unit on any given day before it was closed.
“We have and will continue to provide emergency care for our pediatric patients, pediatric surgical care, and a dedicated pediatric hospitalist service for our newest additions in the Snuggery,” he wrote. “Our pediatric hospitalist team is also available for patients requiring a consultation in the hospital or in the Emergency Department.”
But he said a small hospital can’t provide the type of pediatric care that Albany Medical Center offers.
“The primary goal of any hospital is to provide the best patient care. Often, the best possible care includes transferring patients with significant illness to larger medical centers that have more advanced and specialized services,” he said. “We will always put the needs of patients first by providing or connecting them with the vital services they deserve.”
