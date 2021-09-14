Children reflect on COVID through art

GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children's Museum art exhibit, “COVID-19 & Me: Changes in My World,” is on display at the Friends of Crandall Library gallery through Sept. 30.

The exhibit showcases artwork and written work from 10 schools; including students from local districts and others from across the country. The students were asked the question, "How has the pandemic affected children?" There are 50 works exhibited.

The gallery is located on the second floor of Crandall library at 251 Glen St. The exhibit can be enjoyed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed Sundays.

