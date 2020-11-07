Child Victims Act lawsuit filed against Glens Falls YMCA

GLENS FALLS — In a lawsuit filed this summer, the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area has been accused of failing to prevent an employee from sexually abusing a young boy in the 1970s.

The lawsuit was filed in state Supreme Court in Warren County on Aug. 18 by a victim who alleges a janitor employed at the YMCA repeatedly abused him between 1970 and 1971 when he was between 9 and 10 years old.

The Post-Star is withholding the person’s name because they are an alleged victim of sexual assault.

The lawsuit was filed under the Child Victims Act, a 2019 law that extended the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse and created a lookback window for victims to file litigation against their alleged abusers in cases where the statute previously expired.

The victim claims that a custodian worker, listed by first name only in the lawsuit, repeatedly sexually abused him and others while he was employed by the Glens Falls YMCA.

The Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area, the New York Association of YMCA’s and the national organization of YMCA are all named as defendants in the case. The alleged abuse took place at the Glens Falls YMCA.