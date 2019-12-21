Child sex offender gets 12-year prison sentence

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man who tried to arrange a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old and then exchanged child pornography with another person after his arrest apologized Friday as he was sentenced to a long prison term.

Jeffrey S. Prime Jr., 28, told Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan that he "regretted everything I did that landed me in this position."

"What happened really isn't me," he said.

Washington County Assistant District Attorney Brandon Rathbun took exception to Prime's newfound claims of remorse, pointing out that he make a remark to a jail transport officer after his guilty plea last month in which he downplayed what he did and said he "couldn't believe" he was getting a 12-year sentence "for just trying to get some (oral sex)."

Rathbun also told McKeighan that Prime was found to have 1,799 images of child pornography on his electronic devices after his arrest, and then sent child porn to another person via Facebook messenger after his February arrest in the sex sting case.

McKeighan pointed out that Prime had a lengthy criminal record that included 10 arrests, before he imposed the 12-year prison term.