Child sex offender gets 12-year prison sentence

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man who tried to arrange a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old and then exchanged child pornography with another person after his arrest apologized Friday as he was sentenced to a long prison term.
Jeffrey S. Prime Jr., 28, told Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan that he "regretted everything I did that landed me in this position."
"What happened really isn't me," he said.
Washington County Assistant District Attorney Brandon Rathbun took exception to Prime's newfound claims of remorse, pointing out that he make a remark to a jail transport officer after his guilty plea last month in which he downplayed what he did and said he "couldn't believe" he was getting a 12-year sentence "for just trying to get some (oral sex)."
You have free articles remaining.
Rathbun also told McKeighan that Prime was found to have 1,799 images of child pornography on his electronic devices after his arrest, and then sent child porn to another person via Facebook messenger after his February arrest in the sex sting case.
McKeighan pointed out that Prime had a lengthy criminal record that included 10 arrests, before he imposed the 12-year prison term.
Prime pleaded guilty last month in Washington County Court to attempted first-degree criminal sexual act and possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies, agreeing to the plea deal that included the prison term to be followed by 11 years on parole.
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said Prime responded to an online classified ad from a person who advertised himself as the uncle of a 12-year-old girl who wanted to involve his niece in a sex act with another man. A graphic exchange ensued, but when Prime arrived at the designated meeting spot in the Hudson Falls area, he pretended he was there to check on the well-being of the child.
Prime also pleaded guilty Wednesday in Warren County Court a felony charge of possession of child pornography for sharing child porn with another person after his arrest in the Washington County case, and a misdemeanor assault to satisfy a robbery charge. The robbery count stemmed from am April 2018 home invasion in Queensbury where he assaulted a person he knew to steal money from him, fracturing the victim's orbital bone.
He faces a 1- to 3-year prison term for the pornography count in addition to the Washington County case.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com