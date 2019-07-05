SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The child injured in a fire at a Spring Street residence on Thursday has been transported to a Syracuse burn unit, according to South Glens Falls police.
The child was initially taken to a local hospital following the Fourth of July afternoon fire.
A man was also hurt in the fire and taken by helicopter to an area hospital.
No further information was available about the identities of the victims or their conditions, or the cause of the fire, at midday Friday.
The fire broke out in the residence at 48 Spring St. on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters helped rescue the residents and a dog.
The fire originated on the second floor, and it was brought under control quickly.
A total of four people lived in the two-family house.
Ed Fitzgerald, who lives next to the corner lot house on Fourth Street, said his lights started flickering and he came out to see what the problem was, and he could feel the heat when he stepped outside.
“I couldn’t believe the flames that were there,” he said.
He grabbed a garden hose, but it would not reach the blaze. He sprayed water on his garage to cool it down. The fire melted some siding on his garage and siding on his roofline.
Norma Hamelin of 52 Spring St. is friends with building owner Wilda Mayer, who was not home at the time of the fire. Hamelin said Mayer was visiting a friend in Ticonderoga.
Hamelin was not home at the time, but her sister was dog-sitting.
The upstairs apartment is rented to a young couple who have a boy about 3 years old. Hamelin said Mayer is staying with a friend in Queensbury.
Mayer’s dog was rescued, but a cat is still unaccounted for.
“I don’t know if it got out,” he said.
The structure is a total loss, according to Hamelin. She did not know what started it. The cause is under investigation.
