SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The child injured in a fire Thursday at a Spring Street residence has been transported to a Boston burn unit, according to a fire official.
The child was initially taken to Albany Medical Center, following the Fourth of July afternoon fire. A man was also hurt in the fire and taken by helicopter to a Syracuse burn unit.
No further information was available about the identities of the victims or their conditions, or the cause of the fire on Friday.
“Due to the extensive damage to the structure, the origin and cause is undetermined as of right now,” said Fire Chief Nicholas Quinn in an email.
Quinn could not say if the fire was accidental in nature. The investigation is being assisted by the Saratoga County Cause and Origin Team, the state Division of Homeland Security, and the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control, along with the South Glens Falls Police Department.
Quinn said a firefighter was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for heat exhaustion and released later that afternoon.
The fire broke out in the residence at 48 Spring St. on Thursday afternoon at about 2:15. Quinn said Assistant Chief John Rivers reported that, upon arrival, fire was attacking the second floor and two burn victims had already evacuated the building.
The fire was brought under control quickly and contained to that floor, according to Quinn.
A total of four people lived in the two-family house.
Ed Fitzgerald, who lives next to the corner lot house on Fourth Street, said his lights started flickering and, when he stepped outside to see what the problem was, he could feel the heat.
“I couldn’t believe the flames that were there,” he said.
He grabbed a garden hose, but it would not reach the blaze. He sprayed water on his garage to cool it down. The fire melted some siding on his garage and siding on his roofline.
Norma Hamelin of 52 Spring St. is friends with building owner Wilda Mayer, who was not home at the time of the fire. Hamelin said Mayer was visiting a friend in Ticonderoga.
Hamelin was not home at the time of the fire, but her sister was in her house, dog-sitting.
The upstairs apartment is rented to a young couple who have a boy about 3 years old. Hamelin said Mayer is now staying with a friend in Queensbury.
Mayer’s dog was rescued, but a cat is still unaccounted for.
“I don’t know if it got out,” she said.
The structure is a total loss, according to Hamelin.
Mutual aid was provided by West Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and Gansevoort. Crews rotated in and out because of temperatures exceeding 95 degrees, Quinn said. The South Glens Falls Fire Co. Auxiliary provided water and wet towels.
“All of the firefighters at this fire should be praised and commended for their professionalism and hard work in bringing this fire under control and limiting further damage to the structure and surrounding properties,” he said in a news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.