Child day cares face financial strains

CLIFTON PARK — There's a new pick-up routine at Kidzlodge Early Learning Center in Clifton Park.

Parents must wait outside the building for their toddlers, who exit through a glass door marked with an orange cone. The environment is sterile: children are scanned for symptoms each morning and personal items are wrapped in plastic.

Colorful classrooms are kept small to align with New York's social distancing guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The center typically enrolls 205 children, filling 15 classrooms. Now Kidzlodge serves about 50 kids, mostly children of essential workers from the area, in four rooms.

Teachers talk to the children about importance of washing hands, personal space, and bumping elbows, but there are limits to applying state's public health guidelines in a child care setting particularly at a time when children need comfort, according to Deb Round, the center's director.

"We are practicing social distancing, but we are also nurturers — you know, that's our field — so we want to hug," Round said. "We want to help them and that's been kind of a battle for us."