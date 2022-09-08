Chestertown water service interruption on Friday

CHESTERTOWN — There will be an interruption to water service for residents of the town of Chester that utilize the town water beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Repairs to a water main break are scheduled in the Chestertown Water District on Friday.

North Warren Central School has also announced that school will dismiss at 11 a.m. on Friday due to the water interruption.

Updates regarding the Water District repairs will be posted on the Town of

Chester Website at www.townofchesterny.org and on the Town of Chester-Warren County Facebook Page.