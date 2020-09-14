Chestertown native succeeds in rowing to Hawaii; First time a rower has made it on the first try

A Chestertown native who went to school in Glens Falls has become the first person to succeed on their first try of rowing across the Pacific Ocean.

Tez Steinberg spent the summer rowing solo from California to Hawaii. He finished the 2,500-mile trek on Sunday.

Seven other rowers have managed the feat — but none on their first try.

As he arrived in the harbor, he stood up in his boat, waving two red sparklers overhead. He rowed nearly continuously for the last 36 hours of the trip.

In a video blog at sunrise Sunday, he said he had been rowing for 24 hours and had only 35 miles to go, so he intended to just keep rowing.

“I was watching the sun rise over Maui and it’s a beautiful sight,” he said.

Steinberg planned to row as a way to raise money to send two people to his alma mater — United World Colleges.

He wanted to raise $75,000. But as Hawaii came into sight, he had raised $26,000.

He recorded an upbeat video blog anyway, saying that he was still hoping for more donations.

“I know it sounds crazy, but so is rowing across an ocean. You know, anything is possible,” he said.