Chestertown native rowing alone across Pacific for charity

More recently, he had 11 minutes to avoid a collision with a fuel tanker ship.

“My AIS alarm sounded, and I saw the ship on the horizon. My Garmin warned me that the ship and I would collide in just 11 minutes. So I got on my VHF radio, contacted the bridge of this vessel, and explained the situation: I am in a rowboat under human power alone. I’m unable to maneuver out of your way. Please alter your course to provide sufficient berth,” he wrote in his blog.

“And then I heard it: a human voice! A stranger’s voice! He assured me he was turning starboard and would pass with plenty of room. Neither of us said anything more, and I watched with amazement as this huge ship turned on a dime in the distance. And then just moments later charged safely by me, a half mile away. It was comforting to speak with someone, someone I’ve never met, who agreed to do something upon my request, for the good of us both. And this brief interaction made me think back on all the ways we rely on each other all the time.”

He spent the rest of that day’s row thinking about the nature of truth.

“What’s more, as the ship passed, I couldn’t help but admire its strength and engineering and see beauty in this steel behemoth. A tanker carrying fossil fuels. Is this a thing of beauty? Well, from the perspective of living aboard a cramped 23-foot rowboat with a broken rowing seat, the idea of a floating kitchen, proper bunks, real bathroom, all the amenities of modern life — yes, that’s a thing of beauty,” he wrote. “And seeing beauty in a fuel tanker, well, that gets me back to the truth, and asking myself which truths are fixed, and which ones change based on your perspective.”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.