A boil water alert that began on Aug. 9 in the Pottersville Water District in the Town of Chester was lifted Aug. 15. A broken water main on Oljmstedville was the culprit, officials said.
Chestertown boil water alert lifted
- POST-STAR STAFF REPORT
