Chester's longtime 'historian with a camera' remembered

CHESTER — Itsuzo Sumy was a historian who wore a camera around his neck.

He attended sporting events and school functions, shot photos at parades and fires. He took pictures of the buildings on Main Street and the local gasoline station.

He took photos of his friends during dinner, and boys playing baseball and tennis, his buddies catching fish, people on their farms and skiing on Daisy Hill.

“He didn’t know it, but he chronicled the life of this town,” said Bernard McCann, the town of Chester historian.

Sumy documented the lives of the citizens of Chester from 1932 until his tragic death in 1970. He left behind 38,000 negatives and more than 5,000 prints.

The Historical Society of the Town of Chester had planned an exhibition of his photos on the 50th anniversary of his death in 2020, but the pandemic halted that project.

An exhibition of 350 of his photographs will finally be displayed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 21 in Chester Town Hall.

“Talk to anybody who knew him, they talk with reverence,” McCann said.

Sumy was born in the small Japanese fishing village of Toba on May 22, 1891.

He graduated from the University of Tokyo in 1915 with a degree in mining engineering. He worked six years in China on the Manchurian Railroad, and he also attained a black belt in jujitsu.

He immigrated to the United States in 1922.

Leigh Stevenson Cobb, whose family was close with Sumy, wrote a book to accompany the upcoming exhibition titled, “Itsuzo Sumy: Historian with a Camera.”

According to the book, Sumy came to the United States aboard the Fushimi-Maru ocean liner with his older brother, Aige. They disembarked in Seattle on Jan. 12, 1922 and Sumy found a job in New York City at Nara Trading, a company that distributed Japanese souvenirs across the Northeast, according to Cobb’s book.

It was at Nara Trading when Sumy met George Kurosaka.

“Their friendship was solidified after George was spiked in the leg during a baseball game,” Cobb writes. “His wound became infected, then gangrenous and in a weakened condition he contracted TB.”

Sumy looked after his ill friend, and in 1926, the two moved to Lake George, where Kurosaka started a gift shop called the Japanese Bazaar and later started a family.

Sumy, himself, settled in Chestertown in 1932.

Sumy opened a souvenir shop next to the post office in Chestertown. Then he started a photography business taking pictures at weddings, graduations, ballgames, community events and parties.

“In the ‘30s and ‘40s and ‘50s, the Fireman’s Ball was the big thing,” McCann said. “The horse association would have an annual get-together. Any group you belonged to would have these parties. And he was there to take the pictures of them.”

In the 1950s and 1960s, he took all the yearbook photos.

“Anyone who went to school in that time period knew him,” McCann said. “He never drove. He would get on the school bus and ride with the different teams to the away games, would take photographs of the action, come back to his shop, develop the film, and then sell it to the kids that could come in there and buy it for a nickel.”

He also rode with the fire department to photograph active fires, Cobb writes, and Sumy was on scene at the devastating 1953 fire at the Atateka Hotel on Friends Lake.

The self-taught photographer chronicled the lives of the citizens of Chester for nearly four decades.

When World War II started and the country became suspicious of people of Japanese descent, the FBI interrogated Sumy, according to McCann.

“People from the town, almost en masse, came along and vouched for him,” McCann said. “They said, ‘This guy’s not a spy. He’s a good guy.’”

Nevertheless, the FBI confiscated Sumy’s camera.

Without his camera, Sumy was unable to take any yearbook photos. In fact, there were no local yearbooks in 1943 and 1944, according to Cobb’s book.

“Members of the community went out and bought him a new camera,” McCann said, “so he still had a camera to work with.”

After the war, Sumy’s photography flourished into the 1950s and ‘60s.

In September of 1960, Sumy was honored with an invitation from the Japanese American Association of New York Inc. to join with a delegation in New York City to welcome Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko, according to a Post-Star article from Jan. 12, 1970.

The Japanese royalty were in New York for the unveiling ceremony of a stone lantern presented by the city of Tokyo to New York City.

Sumy was also honored in 1968 by the Chestertown Rotary Club for his outstanding contributions to the community.

But in January 1970, Sumy was walking from his shop to a local restaurant and was hit by a car.

The Post-Star article started that Sumy was taken to Glens Falls Hospital with head injuries and a fractured right leg at 6:10 p.m.

He died just an hour and a half later.

Sumy left behind his brother Aige in New York City and a brother and sister in Japan. They donated Sumy’s photographs to the town’s historical society.

The society has embarked on a project to archive Sumy’s massive collection of negatives and prints. The vast visual record he compiled creates a vivid portrait of life in Chestertown from 1932 to 1970.

Cobb will speak at the event on Aug. 20 and 21. Copies of photographs will be available with a donation. Those who have memories of Sumy will be able to write them into a book at the event.

The 1970 Chestertown yearbook was dedicated to his memory.

“He was quiet, shy really, and while English was not his native language, no one ever failed to understand his smile,” Cobb writes in her book. “His laugh bordered on a giggle.”