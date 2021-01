CHESTER — The town's transfer station will be switching to new hours of operation, effective Feb. 1.

The facility on Landon Hill Road will operate Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., according to a news release from the town.

The facility will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Members of the public are asked to direct any questions to the Town Hall at 518-494-2711.

