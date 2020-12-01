Chester transfer station closed Thursday-Sunday

CHESTER — The Chester transfer station on Landon Hill Road will not accept household trash from Thursday through Sunday.

All residents may use the town of Horicon transfer station on Town Landfill Road in Brant Lake, officials said in a news release.

Town officials said the Horicon facility is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The Chester transfer station will continue to be open for disposal of C&D material, brush, leaves, metal and recycling during the time it is closed to household trash.

If residents have questions, they may contact Town Hall at 518-494-2711, officials said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0