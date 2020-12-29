 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chester Town Hall closed to public until further notice
0 comments
top story

Chester Town Hall closed to public until further notice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER — Chester's Town Hall is closed to the public until further notice.

The closure went into effect Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An increase in COVID cases in the town and county resulted in the decision, according to a news release from the town.

"The town is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our staff during this crucial time," town Supervisor Craig Leggett stated in the release.

The town's staff, which includes the library staff, will continue to work and carry out regular duties and are available to assist the public by phone, email or appointment. Officials' contact information can be found at www.townofchesterny.org.

“On behalf of the town of Chester, I would like to wish everyone a safe, healthy and happy holiday season," town Communication Director Jack Bartlett said in the release. "We urge residents to please continue to be smart and follow all state and county guidelines this holiday season."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Calamity Jane's store enforces no-mask rule
Local

Calamity Jane's store enforces no-mask rule

Calamity Jane's Firearms and Fine Shoes store is the last frontier when it comes to wearing masks. Not only can people browse maskless, but owner Jane Havens does not allow anyone to wear a mask in the store.

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News