Chester Town Hall closed to public until further notice

CHESTER — Chester's Town Hall is closed to the public until further notice.

The closure went into effect Monday.

An increase in COVID cases in the town and county resulted in the decision, according to a news release from the town.

"The town is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our staff during this crucial time," town Supervisor Craig Leggett stated in the release.

The town's staff, which includes the library staff, will continue to work and carry out regular duties and are available to assist the public by phone, email or appointment. Officials' contact information can be found at www.townofchesterny.org.

“On behalf of the town of Chester, I would like to wish everyone a safe, healthy and happy holiday season," town Communication Director Jack Bartlett said in the release. "We urge residents to please continue to be smart and follow all state and county guidelines this holiday season."

