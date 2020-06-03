Chester to talk reopening with state, county and federal officials
CHESTER — The town will be hosting an online meeting with town, county, state and federal officials on Thursday afternoon to discuss reopening of the economy. 

The public is invited to attend the meeting which will be held via Zoom.

In attendance will be Supervisor Craig Legget, Warren County EDC President Ed Bartholomew, Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mike Bittel, Horicon Supervisor Matthew Simpson and Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore.

Also in attendance will be Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville and Sen. Elizabeth “Betty” Little, R-Queensbury.

The meeting will take place starting at 1 p.m. and is scheduled to last one hour.

The meeting can be accessed using the following link, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86087389248?pwd=RXYzakxsL25IbU5tVHljRlNvaHIzdz09, or by dialing in.

Meeting ID: 860 8738 9248

Password: 260210

  • One tap mobile:

1-646-558-8656, 860-8738-9248#,1#,260210# US (New York)

1-301-715-8592, 860-8738-9248#,1#,260210# US (Germantown)

  • Dial by your location:

1-646-558-8656 US (New York)

