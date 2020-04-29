Chester to give out masks

CHESTER — The town of Chester is distributing masks to residents at the town landfill.
The masks can be picked up during the normal hours of operation at the landfill on Landon Hill Road. The facility is open Saturday and Sunday from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. It is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
The town has 1,000 masks available, according to a news release. Town Hall will continue to be closed per directive of the governor until at least May 15. Residents with questions can contact 518-494-2711.
