Chester teen sentenced to jail and probation in child sex abuse case

QUEENSBURY — A Chester teen who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two girls was sentenced to jail and probation Wednesday as a judge declined to deem him a "youthful offender."
Jack P. Buckman, 18, apologized Wednesday before Warren County Judge John Hall imposed a six-month sentence in Warren County Jail and 10 years on probation.
After nearly an hour of victim impact statements, arguments by lawyers and a statement from Buckman, the judge decided that Buckman should not have the convictions wiped from his criminal record through a youthful offender finding.
Youthful offender treatment would also have resulted in Buckman not having to register as a sex offender, so he will have to comply with registration requirements once he is released from jail.
Buckman pleaded guilty last month to first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor forcible touching for allegations he had sexual contact with a 9-year-old girl and had unwanted physical contact with a 15-year-old girl. He had been accused of three incidents with the younger girl, and was acquainted with both girls.
Both girls spoke during sentencing Wednesday and told Hall the assaults had deep emotional impacts on them. The older girl said she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and other issues, and said Buckman has a "complete lack of remorse."
"He violated our bodies and has given us lifelong struggles," she told the judge.
The younger girl, who was abused over a period of years, said she had health problems for years as she was "blocking out my fear of Jack and couldn't handle it anymore."
"My family has suffered and has been through a lot with me," she wrote.
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith asked for a jail term and to deny the request for youthful offender status, calling Buckman a "sexual predator" whose sex abuse was "pervasive."
Buckman's lawyer, Steve Coffey, pointed out that Buckman was cooperative with police, admitted what he did and that an independent psychiatrist deemed him "not a risk" to reoffend.
He argued for a youthful offender finding, saying Buckman is a "young man who was a boy" when the offenses happened.
"He will be shamed for the rest of his life as a sex offender for acts when he was 17 or younger," Coffey said.
Buckman said he was "sincerely sorry ... to those that I have hurt" and said he prays for the victims every night. He appeared near tears after Hall imposed sentence.
Hall said the crimes are "very serious" and involved multiple victims, and he believed that Buckman should have to register as a sex offender.
"The Sex Offender Registration Act is meant to address these issues," he said.
After sentence was imposed, Coffey asked Hall to stay the sentence pending an appeal, but Hall turned down the request.
Buckman will have to serve at least 4 months of the six-month term.
