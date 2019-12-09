QUEENSBURY — A Chester teen who was arrested on sexual abuse charges twice last spring pleaded guilty Wednesday to two charges, including a felony sexual abuse count.
Jack P. Buckman, 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor forcible touching for allegations he had sexual contact with a 9-year-old girl and had unwanted physical contact with a 15-year-old girl.
He was charged with three counts of felony sexual abuse for three alleged incidents with the younger girl in Horicon during the summer and fall of 2018, court records show. His guilty plea to a single sexual abuse charge will satisfy those charges.
Buckman was also charged with first-degree sexual abuse for an incident with the older girl in Chester in October 2017 during which he allegedly forced the victim to have sexual contact with him, records show. That charge was dropped in exchange for the forcible touching guilty plea.
Buckman, who turned 18 in June, faces up to 7 years in state prison when sentenced Jan. 29 by Warren County Judge John Hall. There is no plea agreement, and he faces a minimum of 10 years on probation.
Hall may also deem him a "youthful offender," which would wipe the convictions from his record but still require him to register as a sex offender.
His lawyer, Scott Iseman, said he had no comment on the case as of Monday.
Buckman was first arrested last April after an investigation by State Police, and then additional charges were filed when a second victim came forward. He is free pending further court action.
Police did not release his name at the time of the arrests because State Police do not publicly identify anyone they arrest under the age of 19, but the court file related to Buckman's arrest is open to the public.
State law changed in recent years regarding whether 16 and 17-year-old's are prosecuted as adults or juveniles, but because Buckman's crimes predated those changes, he was prosecuted as an adult.
