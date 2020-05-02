Chester resumes collecting transfer station fees

CHESTER — The town has resumed collecting fees for the disposal of trash at the Chester Transfer Station.
Fee collection had been suspended after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
The station is open from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. It is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com
