CHESTER — The town of Chester and North Country Ministry have announced a partnership to provide a community caseworker at town hall for supportive counseling, advocacy, referrals and financial help through its Emergency Assistance Fund.

Kayla Carlozzi, executive director for North Country Ministry, said the organization’s mission is to serve the underserved in northern Warren County and spreading its casework services outside of Warrensburg was the clear next step.

North Country Ministry is a nonprofit outreach organization, which provides assistance without discrimination to anyone in need in its service area. Its mission is to assist people who need help to function in their daily lives or to improve their quality of life.

“When we compiled our casework statistics it was abundantly clear that Chestertown, Brant Lake, Lake George, and Johnsburg were areas that needed our casework services the most,” she said in a news release.

“With the continued increase in the price of gas, we felt that bringing our services to our clients would be the best next step we could take to help our neighbors in need,” Carlozzi added.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said the town is committed to linking residents with agencies and organizations that can help them in time of need.

“North Country Ministries has served our area well for years and we are fortunate to have them here. Providing space for a NCM Caseworker in the Municipal Center is a great collaboration and a benefit for our town,” he said in a news release.

The caseworker is available on Monday’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chester Municipal Center at 6307 State Route 9, Chestertown, in the Town Board Room. Casework Services are provided by Erin Fritz, community caseworker for North Country Ministry. She can be reached via phone at 518.623.2829 Ext. 306 or email erin@ncmfriends.com.