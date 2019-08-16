{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER — The cause of a fire that destroyed a three-story home on Palmer Pond Road remained under investigation Friday.

No injuries were reported after the blaze broke out at 41 Palmer Pond around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The home was described as a three-floor former barn that had been renovated and converted to a home. The owners were not home when it started.

The home is in the Riverside Volunteer Fire Department's district, but efforts to reach the department's officers were unsuccessful Friday.

Firefighters were sent to the home Friday afternoon when the remains of the home rekindled.

Glens Falls fire investigators, who perform fire investigations in Warren County, were sent to the scene for an investigation that was ongoing Friday.

County property tax records show the property is owned by Deborah Zack. The 2,148-square-foot home had recently been for sale for $230,000, and it was listed as "sale pending" on realtor.com as of Friday.

