Chester historian pens book about his childhood in Lackawanna

CHESTER — Bernard McCann grew up in the steel mill town of Lackawanna.

McCann has captured in vivid detail his memories of growing up in the 1940s and '50s in the Buffalo suburb in his book titled, “Visitors to My Street.”

“It could be anywhere,” explained McCann, who practiced law for 28 years before starting a 19-year career as a high school social studies teacher. He currently works as town historian at Chester Town Hall, the former school building where he taught.

Like in any steel mill town in the mid-20th century, Lackawanna was quaint and ideal. Dads went to work while moms stayed home and took care of the children and did the wash, hanging clothes out to line dry.

“In 1901, the Scranton Steel Mill moved to what was then known as West Seneca, New York,” McCann said. “My family moved with them. My father was one of 11. They lived in company housing for the first 10 or 12 years they lived here. They were thrown out of company housing when a strike occurred in the early '20s.”

Because of the steel mill, the snow was gray in the winter and the furniture needed daily dusting in the summer.

“It was dirty,” he said, “but the streets were lined with elm trees.”

The city had wonderful playgrounds and boasted Our Lady of Victory Basilica, which McCann considers one of the most beautiful churches in the country.

“It was a time when children strove to be bigger than they had a right to be,” McCann writes in his book. “It was a time of hope in the post-war era. It was a time when people collectively sighed with relief after having lived through the Depression and then World War II.”

McCann’s book, which names every kid he could remember within a four-block radius of his house, is available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble online. The paperback version is $18.95.

He will be speaking and doing a book signing at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Chester Library, located at Town Hall, 6307 Route 9, Chestertown.

His book, with its sepia-toned cover, beckons a time when the milkman came three days a week and would give kids rides in his truck to the end of the street.

Families waited for the garbage man, the ash man and the coal man, whose big truck would kick up a cloud of dust in the driveway.

“The insurance man went door to door collecting money,” McCann said. “The knife sharpener came in the spring. The vegetable man with his horse and wagon.”

And there was the “ragman,” who came once a month with his single horsepower cart.

McCann never knew his real name. He and his friends just referred to him as the “ragman.” He visited homes calling out “ragideh, ragideh, any rags today?”

“He was much disheveled like the product he was looking for,” McCann writes in his book. “Women in the neighborhood could earn a few pennies by selling him old clothes or rags or old newspapers. He would then resell them to a dealer who would recycle of sell to a recycler.”

There was the egg man, the bread man named Jerry.

“Everybody knew Jerry,” McCann said. “In the whole city they knew who Jerry was. He worked for Hall’s Bakery. He would come to your house, you weren’t home, he’d go in and he’d put the bread that you ordered that week in your bread box. No one questioned him. No one thought he was going to steal anything. You just had these characters who became the flow of life in your neighborhood.”