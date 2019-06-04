{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Paving work on Cherry Street, Locus Street and Morgan Avenue will begin on Wednesday.

The plan is for the streets to be milled on Wednesday and then paved on Thursday, although the work may extend into Friday, according to a news release from the city.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Vehicle travel will be limited to local traffic only during that time.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments