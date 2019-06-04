GLENS FALLS — Paving work on Cherry Street, Locus Street and Morgan Avenue will begin on Wednesday.
The plan is for the streets to be milled on Wednesday and then paved on Thursday, although the work may extend into Friday, according to a news release from the city.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Vehicle travel will be limited to local traffic only during that time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.