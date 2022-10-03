Chef Billy Trudsoe plans Bolton watch party for his 'Hell’s Kitchen' competition

Billy Trudsoe simply couldn’t compete will a hurricane.

Trudsoe, a former local chef, is competing on Season 21 of Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen Battle of the Ages,” which premiered at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 on the Fox network.

The show pits 20-something chefs against 40-something chefs, in a battle to win the head chef position at the new Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Trudsoe, 40, had planned a rooftop watch party at Hotel Melby in Melbourne, Florida, where he now lives, but Hurricane Ian, which demolished parts of Florida, forced Trudsoe to cancel his plans.

“It went from hopefully a couple hundred people to watch it with, to just four or five of my closest family and a couple friends,” Trudsoe said Monday. “It’s tough, but I’m going to bounce back this Thursday.”

The Chestertown native, who spent most of his career cooking in restaurants on Lake George, is headed home to throw a party to watch the second episode.

The party — which is free and open to the public — will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Bolton Landing Brewing Company on Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing.

Visitors can enjoy music by Rich Ortiz, open bar, limited menu, merchandise, and a large projection screen to watch the second episode, which will reveal whose chicken wings recipe gets them kicked off the show.

Trudsoe wouldn’t disclose what flavor wings he would be making on the second episode.

“People that know me will know what kind of wings I’m steering toward,” Trudsoe said Monday afternoon on his way to catch a flight to New York.

During the first episode, Trudsoe watched Gordon Ramsay burst onto the Los Angeles set in a monster truck and crush beneath it the car of Marino Monferrato, the maître d'hôtel on the show.

“That was insane,” Trudsoe said. “All of a sudden you just see chef Ramsay flying through the air, smashing on Marino’s car. I was like, ‘this is going to be an epic season for sure.’”

Trudsoe cooked his signature dish chicken francese, which Ramsay called “clumpy,” and gave the chef a score of 3 out of 5.

Trudsoe was particularly proud that Ramsay liked the flavor profile of the dish, because 30 seconds into the competition off camera, Trudsoe pricked himself with a knife while cutting up mushrooms.

“I was bleeding,” he said. “It took me a while to get a medic, and once I got a medic and everything, I was behind, say like 7-10 minutes. So I had to battle back and get something on the plate.”

Ramsay also criticized the large portion size of the dish.

“I let him know that I’m a big boy, and I get big boy portions,” Trudsoe laughed.

The 18 chef contestants are staying in a co-ed dorm, and all the men are sleeping in one room and sharing a co-ed bathroom with the women.

“With a lot of personalities, when it comes to nighttime, it’s always fun to see who’s going to snore, who can’t sleep, who’s tossing and turning,” Trudsoe said. “So every night in ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ is an adventure.”

Another contestant on the show criticized Trudsoe’s CPAP machine, calling him a “Darth Vader-looking fella.”

Trudsoe laughed it off.

“A couple of contestants were busting my chops about that, but you know, it’s all fun and games. I’m in 'Hell’s Kitchen,'” said the chef, who applauded folks who use CPAP machines to treat medical issues like sleep apnea.

Trudsoe said future episodes will reveal an alliance with another chef as well as the development of a nemesis.

“You guys are going to have to wait and see who I’m going to have bro-mance with,” Trudsoe teased. “It’s coming soon.”

In the meantime, Trudsoe expressed his gratitude for all the support he’s received from the upstate New York region.

“It’s just a spectacular feeling,” he said, “knowing I’ve got the whole 518 behind me.”