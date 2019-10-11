{{featured_button_text}}

A woman who was arrested in August for allegedly cashing forged checks in Washington County has been charged in four other states as well.

Gwen E. Schoewe, 34, of Pompano Beach, Florida, has been charged as a fugitive from justice on identity theft and check forgery-related charges in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Pennsylvania, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

She also faces a felony count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in Washington County for cashing of a forged check in Cambridge in August.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Police said she is part of a group known as a the "Felony Lane Gang" that roams the country stealing purses and wallets to use credit cards and create fake checks to get cash and valuables.

The region has seen a rash of activity related to the group in recent months, with thieves targeting cars at parks, workout centers, daycare centers and other places where women leave purses in parked vehicles.

Schoewe is being held in Washington County Jail pending resolution of her local charges and extradition to the other states, with Pennsylvania apparently first in line.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments